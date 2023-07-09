Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now? 2 For Your July 2023 List

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has grown and transformed significantly in recent years. This is all thanks to amazing innovations in fields such as machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision. AI is now a key component in many sectors, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and transportation. Businesses are recognizing the value of AI. They are investing in smart automation and data analysis, which has led to a fast rise in the market value of the AI industry. This makes it a potential goldmine for investment.

AI stocks come from a wide variety of companies. These range from big tech companies that have been around for a while to smaller, specialized start-ups. Companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) are well-known in the tech world. They have been heavily investing in AI research, making them leaders in the field. But there’s more to the AI industry than these big names. Many new companies are popping up, specializing in unique uses of AI. These include things like self-driving cars and predictive analytics. With all this being said, here are two trending AI stocks to check out in the stock market this upcoming week.

Best AI Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

Palantir Technologies (PLTR Stock)

Leading us off, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) provides software solutions that help organizations answer complex questions quickly by bringing the right data to the people who need it. Palantir’s platforms, Foundry and Gotham, are used for tasks ranging from disaster response to defense against cyber threats.

In June, Palantir announced a multi-year partnership with Panasonic Energy of North America. The partnership aims to create a “Smart Factory” at Panasonic’s facility in Sparks, Nevada using Palantir’s Foundry platform. This technology will integrate edge sensors across the production lines, introduce automation for increased efficiency, and provide factory floor workers with the benefits of connected operations. The agreement highlights Palantir’s expansion of its AI and edge capabilities in the manufacturing industry.

Year-to-date, shares of Palantir Technologies have surged by 140.06% so far. Meanwhile, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, PLTR stock is trading at $15.34 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Salesforce Inc. (CRM Stock)

Second, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a globally recognized provider of customer relationship management (CRM) software. It offers a wide array of services to businesses. This includes sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, and more. Through its Einstein platform, Salesforce.com incorporates artificial intelligence, offering predictive insights and task automation capabilities.

Late last month, Salesforce announced the unveiling of Sales GPT and Service GPT, new generative AI capabilities set to revolutionize productivity and customer interactions. Powered by Einstein GPT, these features will automate tasks within sales and service teams’ workflows, creating emails, call summaries, account research, and service replies.

Since the start of 2023, shares of Salesforce stock have advanced by 55.51% year-to-date. While, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, CRM stock is trading at $209.59 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.