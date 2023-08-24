Best and Worst States for First-Time Homebuyers

Buying a home is known as the American dream, but many Americans remain waiting to buy that first property, discouraged by home prices, higher interest rates and the lack of savings for a down payment.

But maybe they haven't investigated just what assistance their states can offer first-time homebuyers. Depending on where they live, homebuyers could tap into loan programs that offer attractive interest rates, as well as assistance with down payments and closing costs that make buying a home achievable.

Of course, the offerings and rules vary by state. In general, however, the states tend to have minimum credit score requirements, earnings limits and some special conditions pertaining to where the property is located.

To see which states offer the best financing options for first-time homebuyers, GOBankingRates ranked the 50 states based on three factors: the yearly mortgage for a typical single-family home, as determined by Zillow in June 2023, and assuming a 6% down payment; the current interest rate on a 30-year, fixed loan as sourced from the St. Louis Federal Reserve; and estimated property taxes, as sourced from the Tax Foundation.

For additional information, GOBankingRates also found used the costs of buying a two-bedroom single-family home, which might appeal to first-time buyers, as well as the foreclosure rates in each state, as sourced from SoFi for June 2023.

Where does your state rank in terms of being affordable for first-time homebuyers.

50. Hawaii

2023 home value for typical SFR: $962,201

$962,201 6% down payment: $57,732

$57,732 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $6,151

$6,151 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $619,691

$619,691 6% Down Payment: $37,181

$37,181 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $3,961

$3,961 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 4,455 homes

Hawaii easily takes first place for the most expensive housing in the U.S. If you're looking to buy your first home in Hawaii, some help might be available. Hawaiian first-time homebuyers can apply for the Down Payment Assistance Loan program offered through the Hawaii HomeOwnership Center.

49. California

2023 home value for typical SFR: $756,842

$756,842 6% down payment: $45,411

$45,411 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $5,103

$5,103 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $613,528

$613,528 6% Down Payment: $36,812

$36,812 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $4,137

$4,137 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 3.982 homes

With the second-costliest real estate in the nation, California isn't an easy market for first-time buyers. Still, you can apply for the CalPLUS Conventional Program and CalHFA Zero Interest Program CalPLUS FHA Program to help manage the cost of buying a home. The latter is for closing costs.

48. New Jersey

2023 home value for typical SFR: $491,482

$491,482 6% down payment: $29,489

$29,489 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $3,920

$3,920 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $344,896

$344,896 6% Down Payment: $20,694

$20,694 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,751

$2,751 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 2,189 homes

The value of a typical single-family residence in New Jersey is almost a half-million dollars, giving the state the ninth-highest price. That doesn't make it easy for first-time homebuyers.

New Jersey has assistance available for first-time homebuyers. The Homeward Bound Mortgage Program has a 30-year, fixed-rate government-insured loan for qualified applicants. It can be used in conjunction with the state's Down Payment Assistance Program, which provides either $10,000 or $15,000 toward closing costs and/or a down payment, depending on the location of the property. Best of all, the down payment loan is forgiven if the homebuyer lives in the property for five years and doesn't refinance the mortgage.

47. Massachusetts

2023 home value for typical SFR: $600,478

$600,478 6% down payment: $36,029

$36,029 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $4,254

$4,254 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $461,304

$461,304 6% Down Payment: $27,678

$27,678 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $3,268

$3,268 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 4,325 homes

Typical single-family homes in Massachusetts hit the $600,000 mark in June, and homebuyers likely would welcome assistance. MassHousing says it provides about $700 million annually to about combined 3,000 buyers each year through loans and down payment assistance.

46. Maryland

2023 home value for typical SFR: $409,144

$409,144 6% down payment: $24,549

$24,549 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,864

$2,864 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $266,921

$266,921 6% Down Payment: $16,015

$16,015 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,869

$1,869 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 1,733 homes

Housing costs aren't cheap in Maryland, with the typical single-family home valued at nearly $400,000.

First-time homebuyers in Maryland can take advantage of several loan products provided by the state Department of Housing and Community Development through the Maryland Mortgage Program. Offerings include a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with down payment assistance.

45. Connecticut

2023 home value for typical SFR: $393,424

$393,424 6% down payment: $23,605

$23,605 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,990

$2,990 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $267,477

$267,477 6% Down Payment: $16,049

$16,049 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,033

$2,033 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 2,272 homes

First-time homebuyer programs can help alleviate the burden of Connecticut's cost of living. The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority offers a range of home loan products that first-time homebuyers can take advantage of, including its conventional homebuyer mortgage program and assistance with down payments and closing costs.

44. Washington

2023 home value for typical SFR: $589,647

$589,647 6% down payment: $35,379

$35,379 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $4,050

$4,050 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $451,432

$451,432 6% Down Payment: $27,086

$27,086 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $3,100

$3,100 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 9,816 homes

At the start of 2019, Washington's median sales price sat right about $400,000, according to Redfin. Now, the typical home has a value approaching $600,000. First-time homebuyers could find a benefit in checking out the state's Home Advantage and House Key Opportunity programs, which connect purchasers with mortgage providers, or the down payment assistance offering.

43. Florida

2023 home value for typical SFR: $404,754

$404,754 6% down payment: $24,285

$24,285 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,790

$2,790 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $293,027

$293,027 6% Down Payment: $17,582

$17,582 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,020

$2,020 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 2,470 homes

In terms of foreclosures, Florida is among the worst states to buy a home. If you're a first-time homebuyer in Florida, check out the state's homebuyer program to see if you qualify, as well as its down payment assistance program. As with other states, the repayment on down payments can be deferred during the life of the mortgage. It's worth a look since you might need all the assistance you can get to make your paycheck stretch further.

42. Delaware

2023 home value for typical SFR: $359,870

$359,870 6% down payment: $21,592

$21,592 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,385

$2,385 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $243,519

$243,519 6% Down Payment: $14,611

$14,611 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,614

$1,614 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 2,171 homes

Foreclosure rates in Delaware are among the highest in the country, but first-time homebuyers can get some financial help. A first-time homebuyer tax credit can give homebuyers a tax reduction of up to $2,000.

In June, the Delaware State Housing Authority introduced four programs to spur home ownership, assisting with both mortgage loans and down payments.

41. Nevada

2023 home value for typical SFR: $432,328

$432,328 6% down payment: $25,940

$25,940 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,868

$2,868 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $305,348

$305,348 6% Down Payment: $18,321

$18,321 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,026

$2,026 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 3,097 homes

Nevada's median home price was a tick under $300,000 five years ago, according to Redin. That means home values have increased by almost 50% in that time, making it tougher to buy a house.

The Nevada Housing Division offers home financing through its Home Is Possible programs, which provide money for down payment or closing costs. The assistance is forgivable after seven years, provided you stay in your home.

40. Colorado

2023 home value for typical SFR: $552,545

$552,545 6% down payment: $33,153

$33,153 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $3,638

$3,638 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $419,492

$419,492 6% Down Payment: $25,170

$25,170 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,762

$2,762 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 9,059 homes

With typical single-family homes selling for about $550,000 in Colorado, programs through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority can assist with both first and second mortgages to make affordability easier.

39. New Hampshire

2023 home value for typical SFR: $460,192

$460,192 6% down payment: $27,611

$27,611 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $3,575

$3,575 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $346,649

$346,649 6% Down Payment: $20,799

$20,799 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,693

$2,693 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 7,858 homes

Homebuyers can get assistance through New Hampshire Housing, which offers a number of homebuying programs. Buyers can review the state's offerings for 30-year fixed rates, low or no down payment loans, and options to reduce mortgage insurance.

38. New York

2023 home value for typical SFR: $414,932

$414,932 6% down payment: $24,896

$24,896 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $3,023

$3,023 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $290,530

$290,530 6% Down Payment: $17,432

$17,432 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,116

$2,116 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 3,631 homes

Although housing can get costly in some regions of the state, New York offers more affordable markets than the neighboring New England states. A separate GOBankingRates study named Syracuse one of the best places for first-time homebuyers.

The State of New York Mortgage Assistance program offers a variety of help for first-time buyers. Help comes in the form of competitive mortgage programs, down payment assistance, loans for remodels and more.

37. Utah

2023 home value for typical SFR: $520,095

$520,095 6% down payment: $31,206

$31,206 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $3,446

$3,446 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $377,601

$377,601 6% Down Payment: $22,656

$22,656 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,502

$2,502 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 6,030 homes

The Utah Housing Corp. can introduce prospective homebuyers to a variety of loans, and the best loan will depend on everything from credit score and income to where the home is located within the state. Down payment assistance also is available to qualified buyers.

36. Oregon

2023 home value for typical SFR: $502,884

$502,884 6% down payment: $30,173

$30,173 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $3,479

$3,479 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $382,864

$382,864 6% Down Payment: $22,972

$22,972 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,649

$2,649 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 7,622 homes

To make buying a home more achievable in the pricey state, the Oregon Housing and Community Services Agency has a residential loan program that offers mortgage options with affordable 30-year fixed interest rates with even no money down.

35. Rhode Island

2023 home value for typical SFR: $436,824

$436,824 6% down payment: $26,209

$26,209 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $3,200

$3,200 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $352,288

$352,288 6% Down Payment: $21,137

$21,137 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,581

$2,581 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 5,797 homes

The value of a typical single-family residence in Rhode Island is about $80,000 above the national average, however, so getting an affordable home loan is important. Rhode Island Housing's offerings include the Down Payment Assistance Program for first-time homebuyers. With the grant, homebuyers can receive $17,500 in aid that doesn't need to be repaid.

34. Maine

2023 home value for typical SFR: $371,099

$371,099 6% down payment: $22,266

$22,266 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,663

$2,663 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $330,307

$330,307 6% Down Payment: $19,818

$19,818 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,370

$2,370 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 4,554 homes

Looking at housing affordability by state, Maine's typical single-family residence value is appealing for a New England state, costing about $20,000 over the U.S. median. Maine homebuyers can apply to the First Home Loan Program, which has low fixed-rate mortgages that qualified applicants can get with little or no money down.

33. Illinois

2023 home value for typical SFR: $250,086

$250,086 6% down payment: $15,005

$15,005 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,961

$1,961 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $196,428

$196,428 6% Down Payment: $11,786

$11,786 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,541

$1,541 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 2,348 homes

The Illinois Housing Development Authority's HFA1 program has a 30-year first mortgage with a fixed-interest rate. But it also includes a no-interest second mortgage for $10,000 that doesn't need to be repaid as long as the mortgage is active.

32. Idaho

2023 home value for typical SFR: $441,362

$441,362 6% down payment: $26,482

$26,482 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,965

$2,965 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $339,071

$339,071 6% Down Payment: $20,344

$20,344 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,278

$2,278 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 5.378 homes

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association offers several mortgage products, including conventional loans, Rural Development loans in rural areas, FHA loans and VA loans. Loans for help with down payments and closing costs also are available.

31. Arizona

2023 home value for typical SFR: $430,157

$430,157 6% down payment: $25,809

$25,809 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,872

$2,872 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $340,391

$340,391 6% Down Payment: $20,423

$20,423 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,272

$2,272 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 6,885 homes

In Arizona, the HOME+PLUS program assists buyers with down payments and closing costs. Buyers can take advantage of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, combined with down payment assistance of up to 5%.

30. South Carolina

2023 home value for typical SFR: $286,933

$286,933 6% down payment: $17,216

$17,216 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,894

$1,894 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $209,677

$209,677 6% Down Payment: $12,581

$12,581 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,384

$1,384 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 2,533 homes

South Carolina's typical home value is well below the U.S. typical home value of $350,213, according to Zillow statistics. Still, South Carolina has one of the higher foreclosure rates in the study.

Low- to moderate-income buyers in South Carolina can apply for a state-offered fixed-interest mortgage loan. The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority also offers down payment assistance that also can help with closing costs. For borrowers who stay in their homes for 15 years, the down payment loan is 100% forgiven.

29. Montana

2023 home value for typical SFR: $437,657

$437,657 6% down payment: $26,259

$26,259 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,958

$2,958 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $331,801

$331,801 6% Down Payment: $19,908

$19,908 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,243

$2,243 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 10,251 homes

Montana has one of the lowest foreclosure rates, which bodes well for first-time homebuyers. In the state, first-time homebuyers are eligible for the 80% Combined Program offered by Montana Housing which eliminates the need for private mortgage insurance.

28. Minnesota

2023 home value for typical SFR: $332,831

$332,831 6% down payment: $19,970

$19,970 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,347

$2,347 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $258,981

$258,981 6% Down Payment: $15,539

$15,539 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,826

$1,826 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 5,158 homes

Minnesota's Start Up and Step Up programs offer affordable interest rates for mortgage loans, as well as options for down payment and closing cost assistance.

27. Georgia

2023 home value for typical SFR: $317,861

$317,861 6% down payment: $19,072

$19,072 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,191

$2,191 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $222,096

$222,096 6% Down Payment: $13,326

$13,326 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,531

$1,531 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 3,999 homes

The Georgia Dream program is designed to help low- and moderate-income Georgia residents with affordable options to buy their first home in certain specified areas only. Down payment assistance also is available to qualified buyers.

26. Virginia

2023 home value for typical SFR: $370,966

$370,966 6% down payment: $22,258

$22,258 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,545

$2,545 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $251,634

$251,634 6% Down Payment: $15,098

$15,098 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,726

$1,726 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 5,663 homes

Virginia homes have a price tag slightly above the typical home in the U.S. Fortunately, first-time homebuyers financing options in the state, such as the Down Payment Assistance Program.

25. Vermont

2023 home value for typical SFR: $376,322

$376,322 6% down payment: $22,579

$22,579 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,879

$2,879 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $309,119

$309,119 6% Down Payment: $18,547

$18,547 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $2,365

$2,365 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 30,320 homes

Tiny Vermont has a minuscule foreclosure rate, with only one in 30,000 homes in the state in foreclosure.

For those who want to buy their first home in Vermont, the Vermont Housing Finance Agency has several programs that are open to qualifying first-time homebuyers, including low-interest mortgage loans, help with down payments and closing costs, and tax credits.

24. North Carolina

2023 home value for typical SFR: $317,296

$317,296 6% down payment: $19,038

$19,038 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,163

$2,163 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $217,805

$217,805 6% Down Payment: $13,068

$13,068 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,485

$1,485 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 4,245 homes

Two North Carolina cities -- Fayetteville and Greensboro -- ranked among the top 25 cities for first-time homebuyers in a recent GOBankingRates study.

First-time homebuyers can apply for the NC Home Advantage Mortgage Program, which can assist with fixed-rate mortgages and help with the down payment, up to 3% of the loan. A separate program -- the NC 1st Home Advantage Down Payment -- provides a $15,000 down payment loan that is fully forgiven after 15 years. Additionally, some buyers could be eligible for a tax credit of up to $2,000 per year.

23. Alaska

2023 home value for typical SFR: $360,788

$360,788 6% down payment: $21,647

$21,647 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,520

$2,520 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $243,427

$243,427 6% Down Payment: $14,606

$14,606 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,700

$1,700 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 6,719 homes

Alaska has two programs to support first-time homebuyers: First Home and First Home Limited. Of the two, the latter offers lower interest rates to qualified first-time buyers.

22. New Mexico

2023 home value for typical SFR: $289,501

$289,501 6% down payment: $17,370

$17,370 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,935

$1,935 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $239,742

$239,742 6% Down Payment: $14,385

$14,385 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,603

$1,603 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 4,464 homes

First-time homebuyers will like New Mexico's typical single-family home value, which falls below the national number.

First-time homebuyers can apply for New Mexico's FirstHome, FirstDown and HomeNow programs. The first two are mortgage loans for people who haven't owned a home in at least three years. HomeNow offers down payment help to buyers who meet income requirements.

21. Texas

2023 home value for typical SFR: $304,636

$304,636 6% down payment: $18,278

$18,278 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,290

$2,290 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $189,540

$189,540 6% Down Payment: $11,372

$11,372 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,425

$1,425 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 4,997 homes

GOBankingRates' study of the 25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers turned up five Texas locations: San Antonio, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Lubbock and Brownsville.

The state offers help for first-time buyers, too, through the My First Texas Home, offered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. It provides mortgage loans and help with down payments and/or closing costs to those who qualify.

20. Ohio

2023 home value for typical SFR: $216,770

$216,770 6% down payment: $13,006

$13,006 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,615

$1,615 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $147,115

$147,115 6% Down Payment: $8,827

$8,827 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,096

$1,096 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 3,073 homes

First-time homebuyers will like the typical home price of $216,770, which comes with a 6% down payment of about $13,000. They can get help with that down payment through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, which also offers first-time homebuyer loan options.

19. Pennsylvania

2023 home value for typical SFR: $253,030

$253,030 6% down payment: $15,182

$15,182 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,866

$1,866 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $188,280

$188,280 6% Down Payment: $11,297

$11,297 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,389

$1,389 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 4,191 homes

In terms of financing, first-time homebuyers can apply for a loan through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. In addition to competitive interest rates and lower fees, homebuyers potentially can receive assistance with the down payment and closing costs.

18. Michigan

2023 home value for typical SFR: $229,041

$229,041 6% down payment: $13,742

$13,742 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,668

$1,668 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $177,579

$177,579 6% Down Payment: $10,655

$10,655 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,294

$1,294 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 3,857 homes

First-time homebuyers are eligible for Michigan State Housing Development Authority's MI Home Loan program, which includes down payment assistance of up to $10,000.

17. Wyoming

2023 home value for typical SFR: $331,316

$331,316 6% down payment: $19,879

$19,879 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,187

$2,187 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $245,749

$245,749 6% Down Payment: $14,745

$14,745 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,622

$1,622 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 7,551 homes

The Wyoming Community Development Authority offers loan programs for first-time homebuyers, such as its First-Time Homebuyer Program and Spruce Up Wyoming Programs, the latter of which finances costs to purchase and rehabilitate substandard housing. A down payment assistance program also is available, with repayment deferred as long as the original mortgage is active.

16. Indiana

2023 home value for typical SFR: $227,753

$227,753 6% down payment: $13,665

$13,665 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,557

$1,557 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $145,058

$145,058 6% Down Payment: $8,703

$8,703 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $991

$991 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 3,312 homes

Indianapolis and Fort Wayne made GOBankingRates' list of 25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers, and they undoubtedly were buoyed by financial opportunities offered via the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The First Place program can provide help with mortgage loans and down payments, and federal tax credits are possible through the Mortgage Credit Certificate.

15. Alabama

2023 home value for typical SFR: $218,126

$218,126 6% down payment: $13,088

$13,088 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,409

$1,409 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $149,409

$149,409 6% Down Payment: $8,965

$8,965 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $965

$965 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 3,452 homes

Alabama's typical single-family residence costs more than $125,000 less than the national typical value, which is a boon for first-time homebuyers. Alabama first-timers can apply for the Step Up mortgage program if their annual household income doesn't exceed $130,600, according to the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.

14. Wisconsin

2023 home value for typical SFR: $283,886

$283,886 6% down payment: $17,033

$17,033 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,127

$2,127 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $214,101

$214,101 6% Down Payment: $12,846

$12,846 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,604

$1,604 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 9,640 homes

Wisconsin's typical single-family home value is about $65,000 cheaper than the U.S. typical value, and when it comes to affordable mortgage solutions, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority offers several home loan programs with income and loan limits that allow for more borrowers to qualify.

13. Nebraska

2023 home value for typical SFR: $251,206

$251,206 6% down payment: $15,072

$15,072 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,878

$1,878 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $178,104

$178,104 6% Down Payment: $10,686

$10,686 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,332

$1,332 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 5,963 homes

The typical home value in Nebraska sits about $100,000 less than the national average. Nebraska first-time homebuyers can research the Homebuyer Assistance Program through the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, which has mortgages and second mortgages available.

12. Tennessee

2023 home value for typical SFR: $306,848

$306,848 6% down payment: $18,411

$18,411 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,056

$2,056 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $229,359

$229,359 6% Down Payment: $13,762

$13,762 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,537

$1,537 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 9,469 homes

Tennessee is one of top 10 destinations for relocating Americans, according to Forbes. First-time homebuyers in Tennessee can turn to the Great Choice Home Loan program offered by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, to learn about affordable options for 30-year loans and help with down payments.

11. Iowa

2023 home value for typical SFR: $209,617

$209,617 6% down payment: $12,577

$12,577 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,548

$1,548 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $142,021

$142,021 6% Down Payment: $8,521

$8,521 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,049

$1,049 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 4,277 homes

With a very affordable typical home value at about $210,000, Iowa could be a haven for first-time homebuyers. The Homes for Iowans program has loan programs that have limited mortgage fees, and funds are available to help with down payments and closing costs.

10. Arkansas

2023 home value for typical SFR: $196,725

$196,725 6% down payment: $11,803

$11,803 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,312

$1,312 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $147,455

$147,455 6% Down Payment: $8,847

$8,847 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $983

$983 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 5,025 homes

Measuring housing affordability by state, Arkansas is one of the best states for homebuyers thanks to typical home value of less than $200,000.

The Arkansas Development Finance Authority's Move-Up loan program can help buyers access 30-year mortgage loans, and it also has a pair of down payment assistance programs for buyers meeting the qualifications.

9. South Dakota

2023 home value for typical SFR: $292,162

$292,162 6% down payment: $17,530

$17,530 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,080

$2,080 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $223,753

$223,753 6% Down Payment: $13,425

$13,425 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,593

$1,593 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 77,675 homes

South Dakota boasts the lowest rate of foreclosures in the U.S., and a typical single-family residence there remains less costly than the median in other states.

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority offers its First-Time Homebuyer Program for those who meet income limits, housing unit criteria and a home purchase price of less than $385,000.

8. Louisiana

2023 home value for typical SFR: $201,043

$201,043 6% down payment: $12,063

$12,063 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,324

$1,324 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $135,740

$135,740 6% Down Payment: $8,144

$8,144 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $894

$894 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 4,979 homes

Homebuyers in Louisiana can take advantage of home loan programs for mortgages and down payment assistance through the Louisiana Housing Corp.'s Market Rate Conventional Program. The program is open to all homebuyers and not just first-time owners.

7. Missouri

2023 home value for typical SFR: $233,817

$233,817 6% down payment: $14,029

$14,029 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,627

$1,627 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $150,216

$150,216 6% Down Payment: $9,013

$9,013 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,045

$1,045 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 7,302 homes

More than $100,000 separates the price of the typical single-family home in Missouri and the U.S. average - with Missouri on the good side. GOBankingRate's study of the best cities for first-time homebuyers to buy uncovered three in the state - St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.

No matter where they live in Missouri, first-time buyers can turn to the state's Housing Development Commission for guidance on the First Place Program and interest rates below market rate. Loans also can be used for help with down payments and closing costs.

6. North Dakota

2023 home value for typical SFR: $252,359

$252,359 6% down payment: $15,142

$15,142 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,748

$1,748 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $178,138

$178,138 6% Down Payment: $10,688

$10,688 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,234

$1,234 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 13,708 homes

As with its neighbor to the south, North Dakota's minimal foreclosure rate is comforting for homebuyers. Low- to moderate-income first-time homebuyers can apply for the FirstHome Program, offered by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency. Down payment assistance also is available.

5. Kansas

2023 home value for typical SFR: $208,159

$208,159 6% down payment: $12,490

$12,490 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,506

$1,506 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $108,877

$108,877 6% Down Payment: $6,533

$6,533 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $788

$788 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 8,714 homes

With a typical home value just shy of $210,000, Kansas remains one of the least-expensive places to buy in the country. And first-time buyers can find loan programs to fit their needs. The Kansas Housing Resources Corp. offers the First Time Homebuyer Program for those eligible, which provides assistance with down payments.

4. Oklahoma

2023 home value for typical SFR: $196,251

$196,251 6% down payment: $11,775

$11,775 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,348

$1,348 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $97,835

$97,835 6% Down Payment: $5,870

$5,870 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $672

$672 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 6,673 homes

First-time homebuyers in Oklahoma stand to benefit from a typical home value that is more than $150,000 below the typical value across the U.S.The state can help qualified first-time homebuyers with products such as the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency's Gold Loan program, which offers both government and conventional loans.

GOBankingRates' study of the best cities for first-time homebuyers identified Tulsa and Oklahoma City as great places to buy a home.

3. Kentucky

2023 home value for typical SFR: $199,430

$199,430 6% down payment: $11,966

$11,966 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,360

$1,360 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $145,414

$145,414 6% Down Payment: $8,725

$8,725 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $991

$991 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 10,521 homes

Kentucky offers affordable housing at less than $200,000 for the typical single-family residence. The Kentucky Housing Corp. will connect buyers with lenders who work with first-time buyers, and it also has help available with down payments as well as tax credits.

2. Mississippi

2023 home value for typical SFR: $170,190

$170,190 6% down payment: $10,211

$10,211 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,136

$1,136 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $109,604

$109,604 6% Down Payment: $6,576

$6,576 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $732

$732 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 8,554 homes

Mississippi is even more budget-friendly than Kentucky, with the typical home costing about $170,000. State residents can access affordable homebuying programs offered by the Mississippi Home Corp., including the Smart6, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage that has a $6,000 second mortgage at 0% interest rolled into it. The loan is repaid when the mortgage no longer is active.

1. West Virginia

2023 home value for typical SFR: $152,926

$152,926 6% down payment: $9,176

$9,176 Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,008

$1,008 2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $94,838

$94,838 6% Down Payment: $5,690

$5,690 Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $625

$625 Foreclosure Rate: 1 out of 9.342 homes

West Virginia is the most attractive state for first-time homebuyers, with the typical single-family home valued at slightly more than $150,000, allowing for a mortgage payment of just over $1,000.

The West Virginia Housing Development Fund offers its Homeownership Program to borrowers who have a gross income that falls within county income limits, are buying a home within a certain price limit and have not owned a home within the last three years in specific counties.

Andrew DePietro and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found the typical single family value home value in 2023 for every state from Zillow's June 2023 data. GOBankingRates then found (1) yearly mortgage for a typical SFR by assuming 6% down payment (typical for first time homebuyers according to Rocket Mortgage), 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.81%), and typical property taxes as sourced from TaxFoundation. GOBankingRates then found the 2023 average home value for a 2-bedroom single family residence and then found (2) yearly mortgage for a 2-bedroom SFR by assuming 6% down payment (typical for first time homebuyers according to Rocket Mortgage), 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.81%), and typical property taxes. GOBankingRates also found each state's (3) foreclosure rates as sourced from Sofi for June 2023. All three factors were then scored and combined with the lowest score being best. All data was collected and up to date as of August 1, 2023.

