Best AI Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 To Know

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing field that involves the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence, such as recognizing speech, understanding natural language, and making decisions. AI has the potential to transform a wide range of industries, including healthcare, finance, and transportation, and is expected to play a key role in driving innovation and growth in the coming years.

Next, investing in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks can provide investors with exposure to the AI industry and the potential for growth in this sector. AI stocks encompass a wide range of companies involved in the development, production, and application of AI technologies. These companies can benefit from the increasing demand for AI solutions, as well as from advancements in AI technology.

To summarize, investing in AI stocks can offer investors the chance to partake in the expansion of the AI sector. Although investing in individual AI stocks involves a degree of risk, a diversified portfolio of AI stocks can potentially yield attractive returns in the long run. Investors should carefully consider the risks and opportunities associated with investing in AI stocks. With this in mind, here are two ai stocks to check out in the stock market today.

AI Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Today

Nvidia (NVDA Stock)

Starting off, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is a leading provider of graphics processing units (GPUs) used in gaming, artificial intelligence, and data center applications. Its recent growth has been driven by increased demand for AI applications such as autonomous vehicles and cloud computing.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nividia reported its 4th quarter 2023 financial results. The company’s earnings per share came in at $0.88, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81. However, the revenue for the quarter was $6.1 billion, a 20.8% decrease compared to the same quarter the previous year. Looking forward, Nvidia said it estimates first-quarter revenue to be between $6.37 billion and $6.63 billion.

Following the news release, shares of NVDA stock jumped on Wednesday after-hours trading by 18.42% at $225.96 a share.

Microsoft (MSFT Stock)

Next, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a technology giant that provides a wide range of software and hardware products and services. This includes Microsoft Office and the Azure cloud platform. Microsoft has been investing heavily in AI and has developed several AI-powered products such as the Cortana virtual assistant and Azure AI services.

On Tuesday this week, Microsoft and Nvidia announced a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox PC games to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. This partnership will allow gamers to stream Xbox PC titles to a variety of devices, including PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more. Additionally, the partnership will enable Activision Blizzard PC titles to be streamed on GeForce NOW following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision.

On Wednesday, shares of MSFT stock closed the day down slightly by 0.46%, at $251.51 per share.

