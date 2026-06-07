Best AI Stocks to Buy During the Stock Market Crash: Nvidia Stock or Broadcom Stock?

After a hotter-than-expected jobs report, the stock market is falling.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 5, 2026. The video was published on June 7, 2026.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

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See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2026.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.