The Best AI Stock to Buy in February 2026: A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity

Key Points

This company strengthened its AI program last year -- and the efforts might soon bear fruit.

This player has already built a market-leading technology business.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Stocks haven't been cheap in recent times, so you may not feel as if there are many "I have to buy this right now" opportunities. Especially in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Investors have rushed to get in on leaders in this high-potential field, as analysts predict the AI market may reach into the trillions of dollars in just a few years. Companies using, developing, or selling AI may generate significant revenue growth as this story unfolds, and early investors might score a victory too.

But, if you haven't yet purchased AI stocks or wish you'd invested in more of them, don't worry. Major opportunities still exist, even against the generally high-valuation backdrop. Some players have plenty of room to run. Let's check out one in particular that offers you a once-in-a-decade investment opportunity right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Dominance in social media

The stock I'm talking about is one you might know well, but maybe not for its role in AI. Instead, you probably associate this company, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), with social media. After all, it's the owner of some of the world's most popular platforms, from Facebook to Instagram. About 3.5 billion people globally use at least one of Meta's social media apps daily.

This has been the key to Meta's enormous revenue growth over the years. Advertisers pay to reach their desired audience across these popular apps.

And now, thanks to Meta's latest focus, revenue may be on track to explode even higher over time. The company is investing heavily in AI, developing its own large language model and applying this and its research to improving its social media apps and revolutionizing the advertising experience. The goal? Prompting users to spend more time on the apps and prompting advertisers to lift their spending.

New opportunities ahead

On top of this, Meta's research may lead to new revenue opportunities in the near future and down the road.

"In '25 we rebuilt the foundations of our AI program," chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said during the quarterlyearnings calllast week. "Over the coming months, we're going to start shipping our new models and products."

So, 2026 could be a key moment for Meta as the AI revenue opportunity starts taking shape. And right now, the stock continues to be very reasonably priced -- I even consider it dirt cheap, trading for 23x forward earnings estimates.

The chance to get in on a well-established market giant that also might emerge as an AI superpower for such a valuation doesn't happen every day -- that's why I think Meta today offers investors a once-in-a-decade investment opportunity.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.