Best 5-Year CD Rates for July 2023

Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds rate 11 times in an attempt to ease inflation. In fact, at their latest meeting, the Fed decided to once again raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing the federal funds rate, a key bank lending rate, to a target range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest it's been since 2001.

The Fed's hikes also mean mortgage rates, credit card APRs and interest rates on other types of loans have all gone up, putting a strain on borrowers' budgets. However, as interest rates continue to rise, so do savings rates. Rates for CDs have gone up with the Fed hikes, and some of the highest-earning 1-year CD accounts already offer an APY of over 5%, while some of the best 5-year CD rates are above 4%.

Officials predict at least one more rate hike before the year is through, as "inflation remains elevated." If this is the case, savings rates could be pushed slightly higher. In their official statement, the Federal Reserve stated they were "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."

Short-term vs. long-term CDs

It can be easy to choose between a 1-year and a 5-year CD if your money is going toward a particular savings goal. For example, you may be getting married in one year, so it would make sense to open a CD with a similar term. On the other hand, if you’re looking to open a CD with no particular savings goal in mind, you’ll need to consider not only when you’ll need access to your cash, but also what interest rates look like. Typically, long-term CDs offer higher rates than short-term CDs, and since rates on CDs are fixed, you can take advantage of high rates for a longer term. Just make sure you won’t need access to your money before the term is up.

Why open a CD?

A CD, or certificate of deposit, is a type of investment account that holds a fixed amount of money for a fixed term. The APY associated with a CD account is usually higher than that of a traditional savings account, so you’ll be able to earn more thanks to compound interest. Our savings calculator tool can help you determine just how much you’ll earn in interest once your CD term ends.

Unlike savings accounts, though, you won’t be able to access the cash in your CD before the end of the term, or you’ll be met with a fee. Therefore, it’s a good place to put aside cash you don’t intend on using until a future date – maybe you don’t plan on purchasing a new vehicle for another two years and want to accrue as much savings from interest as possible until then.

CDs are also good options for anyone looking for a fixed, predictable and safe return on their savings. This is because most CD accounts are FDIC or NCUA insured , meaning up to $250,000 per account safe is safe if the bank goes under. The difference depends on whether you open an account with a bank (overseen by the FDIC) or a credit union (regulated by NCUA).

Top 5-Year CD Accounts

These 5-year CD accounts are currently some of the best on the market.

BMO Harris

APY: 4.50%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

First Internet Bank

APY: 4.59%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Popular Direct

APY: 4.60%

Minimum deposit: $10,000

Alliant Credit Union

APY: 4.35%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

MYSB Direct

APY: 4.66%

Minimum deposit: $500

Quontic Bank

APY: 4.30%

Minimum deposit: $500

Lafayette Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.68%

Minimum deposit: $500

Delta Community Credit Union

APY: 4.35%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.67%

Minimum deposit: $500

FedChoice Federal Credit Union

APY: 4.45%

Minimum deposit: $500

First National Bank of America

APY: 4.65%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

