The Best 4 Retail Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Key Points

Owning retail stocks with a long-term time horizon requires finding the time-tested businesses.

The first company on this list dominates the world of online shopping, and its growth is far from finished.

All of these businesses have the brand recognition and scale to remain relevant decades from now.

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It shouldn't be difficult for investors to find opportunities in specific corners of the market and the economy. For instance, the retail sector is full of many stocks to choose from. The average investor, who might be a customer of these companies, can also develop first-hand knowledge that can inform their decision-making process.

Here's what I believe are the four best retail stocks that investors might consider buying and holding for decades.

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Strong returns are far from a certain outcome

To be clear, the businesses on this list aren't all going to beat the market over the long run. They have different valuations and growth profiles that will affect their performances. That's beside the point, though.

What matters in this situation is that they have wide economic moats, all stemming from their cost advantages and powerful brand names. This supports their staying power far into the future. That durability can be a compelling characteristic for investors looking to park capital for the long term.

While there might be smaller retail stocks out there, the competitive nature of the industry raises the chances that they simply might not be around 10 or 20 years from now. It's safer to stick to these dominant players.

Look at these four retail monsters

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) pioneered online shopping over the past couple of decades. Today, about 40% of all e-commerce spending in the U.S. happens on the Amazon.com marketplace, giving it an unmatched position. The company's expansive logistics footprint is a well-oiled machine that provides fast and free shipping to customers, supporting Amazon's lasting success.

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is the world's biggest retailer in terms of revenue, generating $706 billion of net sales in fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31). Despite moving slowly at first, the business adapted as the tech winds shifted. Its e-commerce sales were up 24% in the fourth quarter. The stores, however, still drive increasing foot traffic even in difficult economic times.

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is the leading warehouse club operator, raking in $68 billion in net sales in the fiscal 2026 second quarter (ended Feb. 15). Its membership business model generates a recurring and high-margin revenue stream. Plus, it encourages frequent shopping visits, boosting customer loyalty. With plans to eventually open 30 or more new stores per year, Costco has growth potential.

In the trillion-dollar home improvement industry, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is the leader. But the company has dealt with sluggish sales growth due to the macro-sensitive nature of its operations. That doesn't take away from its long-term potential. Aging houses need maintenance and upgrades, and massive amounts of untapped home equity in the U.S. provide the financial resources to tackle necessary projects.

Investors looking to buy blue chip stocks in the retail sector can focus on these names. They've all been around for decades, and they should continue to dominate their respective end markets for a very long time.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Home Depot, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.