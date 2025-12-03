The Best $30 You Can Spend on Christmas Decor at Sam’s Club

Christmas decor contributes to the magic of the holiday season, but decorating for the holidays doesn’t have to cost a ton. GOBankingRates shopped the Sam’s Club website for the money-saving holiday decor deals available for $30 and under. Whether you’re decorating your home’s interior or exterior, you’ll find some great deals on versatile items that can make your home extra special for the holidays.

Member’s Mark Pre-Lit Village Scene

Price: $29.98

Add festive charm to your mantle, shelves or other space with the Member’s Mark 17-inch pre-lit village scene from Sam’s Club. This scene is full of rich detail and features 15 LED lights that create a cozy glow. You can turn it on and off manually or use the timer so that it will turn on automatically each night. It includes 3 AA batteries, so it’s ready to use.

Member’s Mark Snowflake Pathway LED Lights

Price: $24.94

With the Member’s Mark five-count snowflake pathway LED lights, you can create a welcoming entryway to your home to greet visitors this holiday season. These lights are equipped with 60 cool white and blue LED bulbs and you can choose from nine functions like rotating cool white, fade in and out and twinkling to customize the display. You can connect up to three sets if you need extra lights and with an average bulb life of 25,000 hours, you can expect to use them year after year.

Member’s Mark Holiday Stockings

Price: $14.96

The Member’s Mark holiday stockings set from Sam’s Club adds a playful touch to your holiday display. The bold red and white pattern will complement your existing décor and you can fill and hang the stockings so they’re ready to open on Christmas morning.

Member’s Mark LED Icicle Lights

Price: $22.97

The Member’s Mark 300-count LED icicle lights simplify the process of decorating your home’s exterior for the holidays. They feature bright LEDs for a brilliant glow and the icicle strands add a beautiful, wintry touch to your decor. The white wire of the strands is designed to blend in with most backgrounds and if one bulb goes out, the rest of the strand will remain lit. You can connect up to 15 strands together for plenty of coverage.

Member’s Mark Holiday Coir Doormat

Price: $12.97

Greet guests with holiday cheer with the Member’s Mark holiday coir doormat from Sam’s Club. This doormat is available in numerous festive designs. It features an anti-slip backing for safety and you can shake it out or vacuum it clean as needed for easy maintenance. This doormat is suitable for outdoor use in covered areas, like on a covered porch.

Member’s Mark LED Tape Lights

Price: $24.98

The Member’s Mark LED tape lights feature unique lighting effects to transform your home during the holidays. Choose from features like combination, wave, sparkling, fade and more to customize your lighting setup. The lights are suitable for indoor and outdoor use and the LEDs are bright and beautiful. You can connect up to four strands together for extended coverage.

Member’s Mark Honeycomb Tree Set

Price: $29.94

With the Member’s Mark honeycomb tree set from Sam’s Club, you’ll have nearly endless decorating options. These three trees are crafted from lightweight cardboard, so you can place them just about anywhere, including on shelves, mantles, tables, stairwells and more. The trees are held open with magnets and when it’s time to pack them away, you can detach the magnets and fold them flat for space-saving storage.

Member’s Mark Solar LED C3 Lights

Price: $21.98

Decorate your home without worrying about driving up your electricity bill with the Member’s Mark 150-count solar LED C3 lights. These solar lights are designed for outdoor use and will automatically turn on at dusk, simplifying your decorating experience. They feature eight function settings so you can customize your display and the 25,000-hour average bulb life means you can plan to use them year after year.

Hallmark-Licensed ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ Glass Ornaments

Price: $26.98

Add a special touch to your Christmas tree this year with the Hallmark-licensed “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” glass ornaments. This four-ornament set features the whimsical characters from the iconic story and placing them on your tree each year can become a new tradition.

Member’s Mark Nutcracker Decor

Price: $19.98

The Member’s Mark nutcracker decor will bring a modern touch to your holiday decorating. This five-piece set includes three nutcrackers with vibrant finishes, as well as two bottle brush trees. The various sizes add depth to your display and since the nutcrackers are made of durable resin, they’re a long-lasting addition to your decorating setup.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

