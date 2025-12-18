The Best $30 (or Less) To Spend at Target Now To Host a Christmas Party on a Budget

Christmas is coming up fast, which means now’s the time to prepare to host your Christmas party. Target has great deals on items for serving food and drinks, making baking easy and wrapping gifts in style. GOBankingRates found the best way to spend $30 — or less — to host your Christmas party on a budget.

Spode Christmas Tree Sandwich Tray

Price: $23.10 (originally $30)

Hosting is easier when you have the right trays and platters. This Spode Christmas tree sandwich tray is perfect for serving an array of sandwiches, cookies, pastries and more. The handles make it easy to carry to the table or serving station and as the food gets eaten, the Christmas tree design will be revealed. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

©Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Short Water Glass

Price: $4.99

Add a subtle festive touch to your dishes with Hearth & Hand with Magnolia short water glasses from Target. The green hue captures the essence of Christmas while keeping it classy and elevated. You can also choose from clear and brown options or mix and match to create a serving set all your own.

©Target

Christmas Gingerbread Plates

Price: $3

Skip the dishes and choose festive paper plates for your Christmas party meal. These Christmas gingerbread plates from Target feature cute gingerbread houses in a variety of styles. There are 10 in each pack, so grab one for a smaller gathering or a few packs for a big party.

©Target

Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Reindeer Shape Sugar Cookie Dough

Price: $4.49

While you set the table and clean the house, leave the baking to Pillsbury. The reindeer-shape sugar cookie dough from Target makes Christmas party prep easy. All you have to do is lay the pre-cut rounds on a baking sheet, preheat the oven and pop them in. And if you want a little treat for yourself, they’re safe to eat raw, so you can sneak one anytime. You can also choose from Christmas Tree, Snowman, Elf and Grinch style or grab a few of each.

©Target

Wrapping Paper

Price: $12

Whether you’re wrapping gifts for a few friends or all of the nieces and nephews, Target’s wrapping paper selection has you covered. You can choose a three-pack of 30-inch wrapping paper for $12 or get individual 40-inch rolls (125 feet) for $5 or 30-inch rolls (20 feet) for $3. The designs are all unique and super festive, so you can find the perfect one for your holiday hosting aesthetic.

