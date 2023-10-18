With rates on savings accounts so high, you're probably looking for the right place to put your hard-earned cash. Putting your savings into a CD account is one option, and many accounts are offering rates of over 5%. Since shorter-term certificates offer greater flexibility than longer-term CDs, opening a 3-month CD can be a good option for individuals who don't want their cash tied up for a long period of time.

Additionally, it’s important to compare rates across accounts to be sure you’re getting the best return on your savings. High-yield savings accounts also offer impressive APYs, and you won't have to wait a few months to access cash saved in these types of accounts. However, unlike CDs, high-yield savings accounts have variable rates, so your APY could drop depending on the market. Furthermore, it’ll be easier to make impulse purchases with cash in a high yield savings account than cash that’s tied up in a CD. So, if you're putting money aside for a future purchase, opting for a short-term CD can help ensure you won't spend any of your savings until that time comes.

3-month CDs can also be opened as part of a CD ladder, where you stagger, or ladder, maturities so that some are always coming due in the near future. For example, you may open 3-month, 6-month, 9-month, and 1-year CDs, renewing each when they mature. This strategy provides a consistent cash flow over time.

Here are some of the highest earning 3-month CDs on the market today. Also, compare current rates on both CDs and high-yield savings accounts by using the tools below.

Best 3-month CD rates

Below are several of the highest earning 3-month CD accounts on the market, all offering an APY of over 5%.

Total Direct Bank

APY: 5.66%

Minimum deposit: $25,000

Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union

APY: 5.65%

Minimum deposit: $100

Dow Credit Union

APY: 5.65%

Minimum deposit: $500

Signature Federal Credit Union

APY: 5.55%

Minimum deposit: $500

Ponce Bank

APY: 5.40%

Minimum deposit: $1.00

iGObanking

APY: 5.35%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Interior Federal Credit Union

APY: 5.22%

Minimum deposit: $500

Western Alliance Bank

APY: 5.21%

Minimum deposit: $1.00

All In Credit Union

APY: 5.12%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

Brilliant Bank

APY: 5.10%

Minimum deposit: $1,000

