The Best $250 You Can Spend on Retirement Planning Before the End of 2025

Do you feel like you’re grappling in the dark when it comes to retirement planning but aren’t sure where to turn or if you should spend money to get those plans in order? If you have even a few hundred dollars, there are a few ways you can use that money to make a significant difference in your retirement goals.

Christopher Stroup, a CFP and owner of Silicon Beach Financial, offered tips on the best $250 or less you can spend on your retirement planning before this year is up to feel confident in where you’re going.

An Hour With a Fiduciary Advisor

If you only have a couple hundred dollars to spend, Stroup recommended you spend it on a one-time planning session with a fiduciary advisor who specializes in retirement planning. “A targeted session can identify overlooked tax strategies, prioritize savings vehicles and help avoid costly missteps,” he explained.

Even just a single hour of personalized advice can provide more clarity than weeks of online research, especially for entrepreneurs or tech professionals navigating equity, cash flow and multiple income sources, he said.

“Look for advisors who offer project-based or hourly services and focus on tax strategy, Social Security and withdrawal planning,” he said. You should come away from a one-time session “with clarity, not a sales pitch.”

A Social Security Timing Analysis

Another great way to spend a few hundred dollars is to get a Social Security timing analysis, Stroup said. “For under $250, you can model break-even ages, spousal benefits and the impact of delaying benefits.”

This analysis is important because this single decision can mean tens of thousands more over your lifetime, especially for dual-income households or individuals with uneven earnings histories, Stroup explained.

Strategic Tax Planning

If you feel you have more questions for a fiduciary advisor than can be summed up in an hour, consider focusing the session around strategic tax planning, Stroup urged. This can help you avoid future Medicare surcharges, minimize required minimum withdrawal (RMD) taxes and better time Roth conversions.

“A well-timed projection can reveal opportunities that disappear at retirement or when tax brackets shift. Spending a few hundred now can prevent five-figure tax mistakes later.”

Invest In Planning Tools, but Be Cautious

For a low annual cost, tools like Boldin’s retirement planning tool allow users to stress-test income scenarios, Social Security timing, Roth conversions and healthcare costs, Stroup said.

Retirement planning tools that map out your income, expenses and drawdown strategy can be useful. They can also help you understand your “burn rate” and how to sequence withdrawals to prevent common missteps that derail early retirement plans.

However, Stroup warned that the simpler, more DIY tools can make it too easy to “underestimate taxes on withdrawals, mistime Social Security or hold too much in cash or high-fee funds.” Thus, a small investment in expert guidance or advanced planning software can flag these risks early before they compound over decades.

