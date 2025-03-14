Best $25 to Spend to Improve Your Traveling Experience

Traveling can be a fantastic adventure, but long flights and car rides aren’t always the most enjoyable experience. Fortunately, several simple items can help improve the traveling experience to make yourself more comfortable or the journey more convenient.

GOBankingRates shopped Amazon and found the best travel items you can get for less than $25 each.

Sagefinds Airplane Travel Blanket

Price: $19.99

Something as simple as having a blanket to keep you warm can make all the difference on a long trip. Whether you’re traveling by plane, car or train, the Sagefinds Airplane Travel Blanket is compact and easy to take along. The lightweight blanket has just enough stretch to allow for flexible movement, and it doubles as a pillow when folded into its pouch. The pouch features a piggy-back strap so you can slide it over a roller bag handle while in the airport.

Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

Price: $18.99

There’s nothing worse than hotel noises keeping you awake all night. With the Dreamegg Portable White Noise Sound Machine, you can mask background noise, like the people talking in the next room over or the sound of traffic that you can hear all too clearly through the window. The noise machine is compact enough to easily fit into your luggage, and you can choose from 16 nature sounds and white noise to help you fall asleep.

European Travel Plug Adapter

Price: $15.99

Don’t get caught without a way to power and charge your devices when you travel to Europe. This European Travel Plug Adapter can turn a European type C socket into four American AC outlets and 3 USB ports. You can use it to charge up to seven devices at a time, so you’ll have power for your laptop, phone, camera and more. Plus, it’s compact, so it won’t take up much room in your luggage.

LitBear Sleep Mask

Price: $15.99

With the LitBear Sleep Mask, you can block out light so you can sleep or nap while you’re traveling or once you’re in your hotel room or rental home. The mask features a cooling fabric lining and soft memory foam to keep you comfortable, and it’s suitable for any sleeping position. The contoured cup eye sockets give extra space for blinking, so it won’t feel like the mask is pressed up against your eyes.

Bagail Compression Packing Cubes

Price: $16.99

The Bagail Compression Packing Cubes can help you fit more items into your luggage while also keeping your garments organized and neat. The cubes are compressed by the zippers and are available in different sizes for your packing needs. They help protect your clothes from wrinkling and stains, and they’re a handy way to maximize the luggage space you have available.

Comlife Portable Neck Fan

Price: $15.79

Stay cool while traveling or on your daily adventures with the Comlife Portable Neck Fan. The fan features a hands-free design and is crafted from soft silicone. The fans can be adjusted by 360 degrees to find the perfect angle or to pack into your luggage. The fans feature three wind speed modes and a rechargeable battery.

Lisen Retractable Car Charger

Price: $16.99

Whether you’re taking a road trip or will be driving a rental car after your flight, the Lisen Retractable Car Charger ensures you can charge your devices while on the go. It’s compact and easy to pack in your luggage, but it also features dual USB ports and a retractable cable. Use it to charge your phone or other gadgets, and then retract the cord and pack it away when you’re done.

Freetoo Luggage Scale

Price: $9.49

While it’s easy to weigh your luggage at home to make sure you don’t have to pay extra fees, that’s not so easy when you’re leaving your vacation spot. The Freetoo Luggage Scale solves the issue and can help you avoid overweight baggage fees. It’s compact enough to slip into a pocket and features an easy-to-read LCD display so you can quickly and accurately weigh your luggage.

Koala Kloud Travel Foot Rest

Price: $23.97

Something as simple as being able to put your feet up can make a long road trip or plane ride so much more comfortable. With the Koala Kloud Travel Foot Rest, you can elevate your feet or use it as a seat extension for your children, so their legs don’t dangle down off the edge of the seat. This footrest is easy to inflate and is designed to fit in between plane, car and train seats.

Lamicall Car Headrest Tablet Holder

Price: $17.99

When you’re traveling with kids, keeping them entertained during a long car ride can be a challenge. The Lamicall Car Headrest Tablet Holder allows you to easily mount a tablet to the back of a car seat, giving your kids an optimal viewing experience during the drive. You can rotate the holder 360 degrees to get the perfect angle, and shockproof rubber lining helps protect and secure the tablet.

