Best $25 To Spend on Gardening Supplies at Dollar Tree This Spring

Whether you’re tending to plants on the patio or kneeling in the yard, gardening is a fun hobby. However, what’s not so fun is paying through the nose for supplies.

Get these five gardening items that cover the basics — watering, planting and protection — for only $25 total at Dollar Tree.

Garden Collection 8-Pattern Water Wand

Price: $5

Get watering done easier and faster with the Garden Collection 8-Pattern Water Wand. Choose from eight spray modes — Angle, Cone, Shower, Jet, Flat, Mist, Soaker, and Center — to handle everything from watering plants to cleaning gardening tools. The thumb control makes it easy to use without straining your hand, and the flow control helps prevent waste. Similar watering wands cost over three times as much.

Floral-Print Gardening Knee Pads

Price: $5

Protect your knees while you work with Floral-Print Gardening Knee Pads. The cushioned design helps guard against hidden rocks or other uncomfortable surfaces. Each pair comes in one of four floral patterns and works well for gardening or home projects. Other stores sell similar pads for three times the price.

Plastic Glaze-Pattern Planters

Price: $5

Get the look of a glazed ceramic planter without the weight or breakability. These 12-inch Plastic Glaze-Patterned Planters come in three colors and offer plenty of space for flowers, herbs or greenery. Similar planters cost four times as much.

Self-Watering Plastic Plant Pot With Saucer

Price: $5

Put plant watering on autopilot with the Self-Watering Plastic Plant Pot With Saucer. Each 14 x 12.7 x 14-inch pot includes a built-in saucer that holds extra water, helping plants stay hydrated when you’re away. The pots come in four colors, including black and terracotta. Similar self-watering planters cost four times the price.

Metal Butterfly Bell Stakes

Price: $5

Add some color and movement to your garden with this Metal Butterfly Bell Stake. The decorative piece features a bell surrounded by blue and brass butterflies and measures 32 x 13.3 inches. It’s a simple way to bring visual interest to garden beds, planters or walkways. Similar products can cost five times as much.

