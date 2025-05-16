The Best $20, $50 and $100 You Can Spend on Yourself

It’s easy to spend mindlessly on things we like and enjoy, like a good latte or an impulse buy, but we rarely consider spending on things that will actually add value to our lives in the long-term.

Up Next: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

Trending Now: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

According to Dennis Shirshikov, head of growth at GoSummer, “The key to spending money wisely on oneself lies in focusing on purchases that either enhance personal well-being or offer long-term value through skill development, health or quality of life improvements.”

Below are some recommendations from experts on the best ways you can spend on yourself based on certain amounts.

Books or Audiobooks, $20

“At this price point, investing in knowledge is exceptionally cost-effective,” said Shirshikov. “You can purchase several books or a couple of audiobooks that broaden your expertise or enhance your personal skills.”

He provided this example: “A recent personal investment was in a book on behavioral economics, which not only enriched my understanding of consumer behavior but also improved my teaching and strategic planning at [my company].”

Cynthia Hernandez, the managing attorney for Hernandez Family Law & Mediation, says investing in your self-growth, whether through educational resources or skill-enhancing tools, often provides the highest returns — both personally and professionally.

“With $20, consider purchasing a book that sharpens your financial literacy, such as ‘The Total Money Makeover’ by Dave Ramsey,” recommended Hernandez. “Many of my clients have benefited from understanding the basics of budgeting, saving and investing, which equips them to make smarter decisions.”

For You: Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary: My Morning Habit That Keeps Me From ‘Losing Money 100% of the Time’

Visit Museums, $20-$25

“The best way to spend $20 on yourself this year is to go to a museum,” said Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Clearsurance.

“Most museums cost around $20 to $25 for admission, and it’s well worth the cost to increase your cultural or historical knowledge.”

As Musson explained, “Learning new things affects your life. You may be surprised by how your newfound knowledge finds its way into conversations. You’ll ponder what you learned and form neural pathways. You might even decide to dig deeper and start reading on the subject.”

Online Courses, $50

According to Shirshikov, websites like Udemy or Coursera offer a variety of courses that can help you acquire new skills or deepen existing ones.

“Whether it’s learning a new language, mastering a software tool or understanding the basics of web development, this investment can substantially elevate your professional value or personal satisfaction.”

For $50, an online course in a skill that complements your career can be transformative, Hernandez added. “These skills not only enrich your resume but also broaden your career prospects, crucial during times of financial rebuilding.”

Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Consolidation, similarly agrees. “I would say the best money to spend on yourself this year would probably come in the form of furthering your education, taking on new skills and training and overall setting yourself up to improve your financial standing.”

He says that while many certification and educational courses will run you more than $100, there are lots of free and low-cost options online where you can start to explore fields of interest and create a foundation you can build off of.

“This could mean building your existing skills for your current position or field, or even exploring the possibility of a career change,” added Suethe.

New Accessories, $50

The best way to spend $50, according to Musson, is on a new accessory.

“You could pick a pair of sunglasses, a new hat, a necklace, a scarf or any other accessory,” suggested Musson. “The nice thing about accessories is that you can get a lot of use out of them, and they can be the perfect touch to an outfit.”

Professional Networking or Conference Fee, $100

Shirshikov also advises people spend their money on broadening their network.

“Attending a professional event or joining a networking group can have immense payoffs,” said Shirshikov. “This [$100] might cover the cost of a local seminar or contribute towards membership fees for a professional organization related to your field.”

Hernandes agreed, saying, “If you have $100, consider a professional membership in a network related to your field. For example, a membership in the American Bar Association not only provides access to professional resources and continuing education but also connects you with a network of professionals which can be invaluable for career advancement and mentorship opportunities.”

Zachary Jarvinen, vice president at Exact Payments, says investing in yourself is always a smart move, whether you’re looking to grow personally or professionally.

“With $100, investing in a professional workshop or seminar in your field could offer unparalleled value, providing new skills and networking opportunities,” added Jarvinen.

Updating Your Wardrobe, $100

Jarvinen says refreshing your wardrobe with a few key pieces can boost your confidence and ensure you make a great impression in both professional and personal settings.

He continued, “No matter the amount, the key is to choose something that offers growth, enjoyment and value over time.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best $20, $50 and $100 You Can Spend on Yourself

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.