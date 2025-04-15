Best $1,000 You Can Allocate From 2024 Tax Refund to Your Personal Development

The tax refund is in the bank, but what’s the best way to use it? If there’s no debt to pay off and all the bills are sorted, it might be best to look into personal development. This can be anything that expands a skillset and improves quality of life.

Here’s a look at some suggestions for personal development and what they’ll typically cost.

Credentials and Certifications

Cost: Free to $1,000, depending on the certification

One way to spend a tax refund is by obtaining a credential or certification for career advancement. Indeed reported that the six most in demand business certifications are Certified Business Analysis Professional, Project Management Professional, Professional Certificate in Team Leadership, Salesforce, HubSpot Inbound Marketing (which is free) and APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional certification. These can each make a person more valuable at their job and potentially earn them more money.

Conferences

Cost: $400+ on average

Attending a conference can teach a person more about their current career or expose them to the world of a different one. There are conferences on everything from data analysis to mermaids. Going to these can also be a good networking opportunity to meet other people with similar interests and objectives.

Career Coaching

Cost: Around $170 an hour

Obtaining a career coach can be extremely useful because of the personalized approach. A coach will meet with a person and highlight their specific strengths, then come up with a plan to improve on their weaknesses. A career coach can also help a person change careers if that’s their goal.

Webinars

Cost: Sometimes free, but often starting at around $50

Webinars can be helpful if a person wants to learn about a specific skill or topic. Access is easy, as webinars can typically be viewed anywhere, so long as the viewer has a computer. Price depends on who is hosting and what the topic is, and can sometimes be free.

Retreats

Cost: $390+

Professional retreats can almost feel like a vacation. They’re usually at an idyllic location and can consist of team bonding activities, workshops and other group exercises to strengthen how employees work with each other. When these aren’t paid for by a company, retreats tend to focus on relaxation. Retreats can focus on anything from yoga to leadership.

Memberships

Cost: $150+

Purchasing a professional membership can provide access to networking opportunities, the latest news within a niche, work strategies and more. Memberships can also be to specific associations within an industry.

