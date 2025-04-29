The Best $100 You Can Spend on a Money-Making Skill

One hundred dollars can go a long way for building skills that make money.

Trending Now: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Try This: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

GOBankingRates narrowed down several areas financially worthy of exploration.

Data Analysis Course

Data analysis is one of the most in-demand skills today. If you already enjoy manipulating spreadsheets then consider taking your skills to the next level through an online course. Whether through LinkedIn Learning or Coursera, deep diving into data analytics doesn’t have to be costly or overly time consuming.

Social Media Marketing

Leverage a social media background or your own large following into an official certification. This helps vouch for your updated, relevant skills and attract a client base. Social media publishing and analytics courses are available online from universities and companies like Northwestern and Hootsuite — starting at no cost.

Find Out: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Tutoring

English learners in particular are often looking for the flexibility of online tutoring. Online certifications like TEFL for English legitimizes your English language skills and enables you to teach English as a foreign language. Exam workbooks are well under $100 and even some online courses, including business teaching and teaching young learners, are under $100.

Website Building

There’s seemingly always room for one more idea and one more website. With website building skills, you can work one-on-one with small businesses or personal brands to establish or grow their web presence. Udemy, for example, offers an array of WordPress courses for all skill levels.

Refine Your Language Skills

If you’re just a little rusty on a foreign language, taking a refresher course can help you brush up and feel confident, and get you to a multilingual, fluent level that’s attractive to many employers. Rosetta Stone and Duolingo both have options under $100.

Graphic Design Course

Are you feeling creative? Graphic design is a versatile skill that can open up an array of clients from a wide range of backgrounds. A Canva Pro subscription is just over $100, but often discounted throughout the year. A regular Canva account is free.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best $100 You Can Spend on a Money-Making Skill

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.