The Best $100 You Can Spend on Amazon Fresh for Thanksgiving

The American Farm Bureau Federation reported in 2024 that a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people cost approximately $58.08. However, that report only considers the food. Hosts will likely incur more costs, including home decor, drinks and more.

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving, one way to ease the burden of cooking for so many people is to use a service like Amazon Fresh to get your groceries delivered. That leaves hosts more time to tidy, prepare and cook and less time battling the masses in the grocery store.

Thanks to Amazon Fresh, you can actually purchase the following Thanksgiving meal — including appetizers and drinks — serving eight to 10 people for $100.

Appetizers

Appetizers total: $33.97

Charcuterie Boards

Depending on the number of people coming to Thanksgiving, you could purchase one or two Columbus charcuterie boards for $12.99 each.

Onion and Feta Puffs

These 365 caramelized onion and feta puffs for $7.99. These small appetizers look fancy but only cost a few dollars.

Main Dish

Main dish total: $5.52 to $19.99

Frozen Butterball Turkey

This Diestel frozen young turkey ranges from 12 to 14 pounds and serves five to eight people for $19.90. If you need a smaller turkey, Amazon Fresh also has a frozen turkey that is eight to 10 pounds for $5.52.

Fully-Cooked Dinner Ham

If you’re tired of turkey or want to offer your guests a different entree option, this Dietz & Watson fully-cooked, chef-carved dinner ham is three pounds and only $19.99.

Sides

Sides total: $13.40

365 Organic Jellied Cranberry Sauce

Some might like to make their own cranberry sauce, but for those who grew up enjoying the canned version, this cranberry sauce from Amazon Fresh is only $1.49.

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

You can’t go wrong with sweet rolls. You can get a four-count of King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls for $1.28.

Green Bean Casserole

Most green bean casseroles call for a handful of ingredients, which you can order from Amazon Fresh. Get two cans of Amazon Fresh canned green beans for 89 cents per can, one can of Amazon Fresh canned cream of mushroom soup at 70 cents, one gallon of Amazon Grocery whole milk for $2.82 and a 6-ounce package of French’s crispy fried onions for $3.99. In total, these ingredients should cost $8.40 before tax.

Turkey Stuffing Mix

Don’t forget the stuffing: The 365-branded turkey stuffing mix is $2.23 per box.

Dessert

Dessert total: $20.33

Of course, dessert is probably everyone’s favorite part of Thanksgiving. Amazon Fresh offers several different options to choose from. You can also ask your guests to contribute a dessert.

J & J Pumpkin Pie

This delicious, easy prep, ready-to-bake pumpkin pie is $6.99.

Marie Callender’s Chocolate Satin Pie

This chocolate satin pie frozen dessert will be a perfect addition for those who don’t like pumpkin pie. It’s only $6.97, too.

Thanksgiving Sugar Cookies

These cute Thanksgiving-inspired sugar cookies are $4.49.

French Vanilla Ice Cream

A 48-ounce tub of Amazon Grocery’s French vanilla ice cream is the perfect addition and only $1.88.

Beverages

Beverages total: $10.99

Wine

Amazon Fresh also has affordable wine that you can get delivered to your home. For example, you can purchase a bottle of Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon for $10.99. If you buy six bottles, you can get 10% off. You’ll need to be home at the time of delivery to show your ID.

Final total: $84.21 to $98.68

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

