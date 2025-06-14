Gen Z may be decades away from retirement, but the steps they take today can significantly impact their future financial freedom.

Learn More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

With time on their side, small, smart investments can now compound into significant returns later. Whether it’s spending $100 on a one-time financial consult, a subscription to a savvy budgeting app or even investing in a starter index fund, the key is starting early and wisely.

Here’s the best $100 Gen Z can spend on retirement planning.

Smart Automation

Budgeting apps and robo-advisors can turn passive habits into active wealth-building strategies. For Gen Z, investing a small fee in the right tool can lead to consistent savings, long-term growth and financial stability.

“Paid tools can be worthwhile when they nudge you into better habits or automate tasks you’d otherwise skip,” said Lily Vittayarukskul, CEO and co-founder of Waterlily.

Vittayarukskul said budgeting apps like YNAB come with a small subscription cost, but can help users become more deliberate with their spending. Meanwhile, robo-advisors like Betterment and Wealthfront offer automated investing services for a low annual fee. This approach appeals to around 40% of Gen Z investors who prefer a hands-off approach.

“The price tag is usually minor compared to the value of disciplined saving and diversified investing they facilitate,” Vittayarukskul said. “I personally use Copilot, and I like that the finally added savings goals last month, but I think that most of the options out there have become very comprehensive and user friendly.”

She added, “Just make sure any app you pay for truly gets you to invest and track your spending in a way that is compounding your wealth and taking care of any high interest debts.”

I’m a Financial Expert: This Is the No. 1 Mistake Americans Make With Their 401(k)

A Brokerage Account

Gen Z can skip the hype and spend $100 opening an account with a reputable brokerage that offers diversified, long-term investment options.

“The biggest mistakes I see younger adults making when trying to get ahead financially are listening to the wrong people and chasing outsized returns,” said Tyler End, a certified financial planner and CEO of Retirable.

Starting with a solid, low-cost platform keeps new investors focused on sustainable growth without the distractions of viral trends or high-risk bets. Some examples include:

Fidelity: No minimum investment for many accounts, zero-commission trades and strong educational tools. Offers Roth IRAs and index funds with no expense ratio.

No minimum investment for many accounts, zero-commission trades and strong educational tools. Offers Roth IRAs and index funds with no expense ratio. Vanguard: Known for low-cost index funds and long-term investing. Best suited for those who prefer a simple, set-it-and-forget-it approach.

Known for low-cost index funds and long-term investing. Best suited for those who prefer a simple, set-it-and-forget-it approach. Charles Schwab: $0 account minimums, a wide range of low-fee ETFs and mutual funds, and solid customer support.

Open an IRA

Gen Z doesn’t need thousands to start investing for retirement. With just $100, they can open a Roth IRA, one of the most tax-efficient accounts available, and begin compounding gains over decades.

“A Roth IRA is a great place to build and, given their time horizon, they can afford to take on more strategic risk in the market which can make for higher returns,” said Lukendric Washington, founder of Manifest Wealth Management.

Washington said by splitting the money between a high-yield savings account for emergencies and a Roth IRA for the long term, Gen Z can build short-term security and long-term returns, laying the foundation for more confident investing down the line.

Digital Estate Planning

Spending $100 on digital estate planning services can help Gen Z start organizing their assets, even if retirement is decades away.

“Digital estate planning tools can be a smart investment not just for older generations, but for Gen Z because they simplify you and your loved ones’ lives and help you make more informed decisions,” said Howard Enders, the COO at the Estate Registry.

“These easy-to-use tools allow tech-savvy Gen Z to stay organized and prepared in ways that traditional methods often fall short,” Enders explained. “By having all your important documents and assets all in one secure digital location, designated individuals can easily access anything they may need should anything happen.”

In addition, it’s a low-cost way to ensure the money and accounts they’re building now are protected, and it helps form good habits around long-term financial responsibility.

“The real value lies in bringing long-term clarity and peace of mind, no matter your age or stage of life,” Enders said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best $100 Gen Z Can Spend on Retirement Planning

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.