Best 0% APR Credit Cards February 2023

We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship to advertisers.

Are you looking to finance a large purchase? By opening a credit card with an introductory 0% annual percentage rate on purchases, you could enjoy interest-free payments on your spending for up to 21 months, saving you a bundle in interest.

Best Rewards Credit Cards

Choosing one of the best 0% APR credit cards highlighted here can make a lot of sense if you want to break up the cost of a large expense — say, for home upgrades or car repairs — into more manageable payments. But before you rack up charges during the interest-free period, make a plan to pay off the balance before the 0% window expires. After that, you’ll likely be charged a much higher variable interest rate on any remaining balance. Average credit card interest rates are currently about 20%.

To maintain the promotional 0% rate, be sure to make at least the minimum card payment on time each month. If you don’t, some issuers may rescind the 0% APR early and charge you a higher rate. Plus, you may owe late-payment fees and damage your credit score.

We’ve rounded up the best 0% offers on credit cards for purchases. These cards also provide a 0% introductory rate on balance transfers, which can be helpful for refinancing high-rate credit card debt. For more, see our list of the best balance transfer credit cards .

We feature cards with a 0% APR on purchases for 18 months or longer. Interest rates, fees, rewards and other terms listed in this article are subject to change. Before you apply for a credit card, check its current terms and conditions with the issuer.

21 Months of 0% APR

Interest rate : 0% for 21 months on purchases or on balance transfers; after the introductory period, the standard variable APR is 16.24% to 26.24%

: 0% for 21 months on purchases or on balance transfers; after the introductory period, the standard variable APR is 16.24% to 26.24% Annual fee : None

: None Penalty APR : None; paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR)

: None; paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR) Late payment fee : Up to $40

: Up to $40 Perks: Free FICO score

Interest rate : 0% APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases (as well as on qualifying balance transfers), plus three additional months interest-free if you pay at least the minimum due on time during the introductory period, for a total 21 months of 0% interest; after that, the APR is a variable 17.49% - 29.49%.

: 0% APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases (as well as on qualifying balance transfers), plus three additional months interest-free if you pay at least the minimum due on time during the introductory period, for a total 21 months of 0% interest; after that, the APR is a variable 17.49% - 29.49%. Annual fee : None

: None Penalty APR : If you make a late payment during the introductory period, you may lose the 0% interest rate

: If you make a late payment during the introductory period, you may lose the 0% interest rate Late payment fee : Up to $40

: Up to $40 Perks: Up to $600 per claim of protection for your cell phone against damage or theft if you pay your monthly wireless bill with the card; you pay a $25 deductible, and you get up to two paid claims per 12 months

18 Months of 0% APR

Interest rate : 0% for 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate that was recently 18.24% to 28.24%

: 0% for 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate that was recently 18.24% to 28.24% Annual fee : None

: None Penalty APR : Up to 29.99% if you make a late payment

: Up to 29.99% if you make a late payment Late payment fee : Up to $40

: Up to $40 Perks : 3% cash back in one category that you can change monthly; the six categories are gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, and home improvement and furnishings. Cardholders also get 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. (The 3% and 2% rewards are limited to $2,500 in combined spending in those categories each quarter; after that, you earn 1%.) All other spending gets 1% cash back.

: 3% cash back in one category that you can change monthly; the six categories are gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, and home improvement and furnishings. Cardholders also get 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. (The 3% and 2% rewards are limited to $2,500 in combined spending in those categories each quarter; after that, you earn 1%.) All other spending gets 1% cash back. Sign-up bonus: $200 cash back if you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days

Interest rate : 0% for 18 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate that was recently 19.24% to 27.99%

: 0% for 18 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate that was recently 19.24% to 27.99% Annual fee : None

: None Penalty APR : Up to 29.99% if you fail to make the minimum payment on time or make a payment that is returned unpaid to Chase

: Up to 29.99% if you fail to make the minimum payment on time or make a payment that is returned unpaid to Chase Late payment fee : Up to $40

: Up to $40 Perks : If you pay your bill on time and spend $500 in the first six months, Chase automatically reviews whether you are eligible for a higher credit limit. If you make purchases of at least $1,000 in an account anniversary year and make all payments on time, you may get a 2% reduction of the standard APR for purchases and balance transfers (your APR cannot be lower than the prime rate plus 9.74%).

: If you pay your bill on time and spend $500 in the first six months, Chase automatically reviews whether you are eligible for a higher credit limit. If you make purchases of at least $1,000 in an account anniversary year and make all payments on time, you may get a 2% reduction of the standard APR for purchases and balance transfers (your APR cannot be lower than the prime rate plus 9.74%). Additional perks: Cardholders enjoy three free months of membership with DashPass–which provides reduced fees on orders from delivery service DoorDash–and 50% off DashPass for the following nine months. You also get a complimentary three months of Instacart+ membership, which provides reduced fees on orders from delivery service Instacart.

Interest rate : 0% for 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate that was recently 18.99% - 28.99% variable.

: 0% for 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate that was recently 18.99% - 28.99% variable. Annual fee : None

: None Penalty APR : None

: None Late payment fee : Up to $41

: Up to $41 Perks: Like the Wells Fargo Reflect card, this card offers up to $600 per claim of reimbursement if your cell phone is stolen or damaged and you use the card to pay your wireless bill; the deductible is $25, and you get up to two claims paid per 12 months