Bessent Urges Powell’s Board Exit Ahead of 2026 Term End

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that Fed Chair Jerome Powell should step down from the Federal Reserve Board when his term as chair expires in May 2026, arguing it would avoid market confusion over a “shadow chair.”





Powell’s current governorship runs until January 2028, allowing him to remain in policy discussions even after leaving the chairmanship. His repeated refusal to clarify his plans has left President Trump’s team weighing candidates without certainty on Powell’s status.





Market Reaction:





Two-year Treasury yields spiked to 3.93% after Bessent’s comments



Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index pared losses, ending little changed



Markets awaiting CPI print and Fed leadership clarity



Key Points:



Bessent underscored tradition of chair also exiting board



Trump’s decision timeline likely October–November for chair pick



Possible successors include Kevin Warsh, Kevin Hassett and Christopher Waller



Looking Ahead:



Watch for Bessent’s involvement in nominating Powell’s successor



Track President Trump’s speed in nominating next Fed chair



Monitor market reaction to June CPI and upcoming Fed meeting



Bull Case:



Bessent’s call for Powell to step down at the end of his chair term could provide markets with greater clarity and continuity, reducing uncertainty over the “shadow chair” issue and reinforcing the tradition of clean leadership transitions at the Fed.



Early and decisive action on the next Fed chair nomination—potentially in October or November—grants investors an extended window to price in policy continuity or change, supporting stability in equities, rates, and currency markets.



Clear succession planning could anchor inflation expectations and minimize the risk of policy drift, especially if the successor is well-respected and experienced (such as Warsh, Hassett, or Waller).



Removing ambiguity over Powell’s post-chair role could reinforce the Fed’s credibility and independence, as markets see reduced risk of internal division or mixed messaging during a pivotal policy phase.



The spike in Treasury yields following Bessent’s comments may prove temporary if leadership clarity arrives soon, presenting tactical entry points for bond and equity investors alike.



Focused attention on the CPI print and Fed strategy may keep markets data-driven, reducing the influence of political headlines and keeping volatility contained as the transition unfolds.



Bear Case:



Public calls for Powell to step aside may inject fresh political drama into Fed governance, making the leadership succession highly politicized and distracting from the central bank’s core mandates.



Uncertainty over Powell’s intentions—given his term as governor runs through 2028—could persist in the absence of a clear statement, unsettling markets and complicating the planning of rate-sensitive sectors.



The prospect of a “shadow chair” scenario could undermine confidence in the Fed’s independence and decision-making, especially if investors see potential for internal dissent or policy confusion during a critical period for rate cuts.



Rapid spikes in yields and a jittery dollar highlight how sensitive financial markets are to ambiguity over Fed leadership, potentially leading to overreactions or volatility until direction is restored.



If the eventual nominee is perceived as too political or lacking central banking experience, markets may fear abrupt shifts in monetary policy, driving further risk-off sentiment and raising cost of capital.



Delays or contentious hearings could stretch uncertainty deep into 2026, with extended leadership limbo impairing policy effectiveness and complicating efforts to manage inflation and employment goals.



Financial markets reacted swiftly, with two-year Treasury yields jumping and the dollar steadied as investors weighed the implications for rate policy and Fed independence.As Trump sets his Fed chair nomination process in motion, potential contenders—from inside the Fed to White House economic veterans—prepare for what promises to be a highly scrutinized selection, with rate-cut expectations and inflation trends hanging in the balance.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

