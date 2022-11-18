Bessemer Venture Partners Cuts Stake in Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Fintel reports that Bessemer Venture Partners has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 57,023,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB). This represents 12.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 25, 2022 they reported 65,165,990 shares and 13.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space.

Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 105 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications.

Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand, one of which is currently operational, and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational by the end of 2021.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Vk Services, Llc holds 74,753,119 shares representing 15.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds 65,165,990 shares representing 13.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,237,231 shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 18.15% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group LP holds 12,273,414 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,293,561 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 42.55% over the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management, L.P. holds 9,622,769 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 8,082,990 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,699,880 shares, representing an increase of 17.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLB by 38.87% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Lab USA, Inc.. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 38.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is 0.3643%, a decrease of 23.1851%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 275,207,275 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for RKLB / Rocket Lab USA, Inc..

