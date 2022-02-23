Besieged Hong Kong fires loud stimulus cannon

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s financial secretary is stuck between a pandemic rock and an economic hard place. Paul Chan on Wednesday laid out a budget for the financial year starting in April dedicating HK$170 billion ($22 billion), roughly equivalent to 6% of annual economic output, to alleviating new pandemic restrictions as infections cross 8,000 per day. The plan reflects the city’s struggle to balance conflicting priorities.

With daily cases hitting an all-time high, the special administrative region is failing to fulfil Beijing’s mandate to eliminate the virus, a condition of full reopening with the mainland market. Until now life inside the city was masked but otherwise normal thanks to tight restrictions on travel. Then the Omicron variant showed up.

The city is rolling out its harshest measures to date, including universal testing. The public hospital system is overwhelmed. People are worried that because the government still aspires to institutionally quarantine close contacts as well as infected people, it is possible that a substantial chunk of the population might end up in some form of isolation before things are brought under control. This epic disruption, plus mandated closure of many businesses, will derail much economic activity.

Chan is therefore running a deficit to offer businesses more life support. Legislation will prevent landlords from evicting small enterprises for six months, and they will get tax breaks and subsidies. There will be another round of HK$10,000 consumption vouchers, tax relief and unemployment aid. He will also ease mortgage restrictions, an unnecessary gift to property developers.

It might not be enough. The timeline implies the outbreak will be curbed within a few months, allowing positive GDP growth of around 2.0%-3.5% for calendar year 2022. But as the real estate stimulus suggests, the administration is trying balance the interests of powerful business constituencies with acting tough for Beijing. In fact, the new social restrictions fall far short of China’s control model. People can leave their houses at will, restaurants remain open during the day; shopping malls have never closed and won’t now.

Hong Kong has around HK$900 billion in financial reserves, a healthy amount by most measures. What it lacks is something softer. A harsher China-style lockdown that would allow quicker reopening isn’t realistic because the city’s leader Carrie Lam has neither the resources nor the necessary public support. Chan has tried to budget for a middle ground between living with Covid-19 and eliminating it. There might not be any.

- Hong Kong will offer tax breaks, consumption vouchers and subsidies for transport and utilities to small businesses and residents to mitigate the impact of new social restrictions imposed to curb a rise in Covid-19 cases, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said in a speech on Feb. 23 outlining the city’s budget for the year to March 2023.

- Chan said "countercyclical measures" to support the economy will exceed HK$170 billion ($22 billion), with spending on measures relating to the health crisis at more than HK$54 billion, roughly equivalent to 33% of planned expenditures.

- Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow between 2.0% and 3.5% in the calendar year 2022, after expanding 6.4% in 2021, Chan said, assuming activity recovers in the second part of the year and infections are brought under control.

