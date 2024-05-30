News & Insights

Besi Continues Share Repurchase Under Current Program

May 30, 2024 — 01:11 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BE Semiconductor (GB:0XVE) has released an update.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. has reported a series of transactions under its current share repurchase program, which is part of a larger €60 million repurchase initiative announced previously. Over the course of a week, the company repurchased shares at prices ranging from €139.20 to €141.36, reflecting their ongoing commitment to shareholder value. This activity is consistent with Besi’s strategic financial management and is disclosed in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

