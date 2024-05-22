News & Insights

Stocks

Besi Continues Share Buyback Under €60M Program

May 22, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BE Semiconductor (GB:0XVE) has released an update.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi) has reported transactions under its ongoing €60 million share repurchase program, with details on the number of shares repurchased and their average prices provided for dates ranging from May 15 to May 22, 2024. Besi, a leading semiconductor assembly equipment supplier, has made this information public in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company supports various high-tech markets, including automotive and solar energy.

For further insights into GB:0XVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.