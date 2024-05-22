Besi Continues Share Buyback Under €60M Program

BE Semiconductor (GB:0XVE) has released an update.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi) has reported transactions under its ongoing €60 million share repurchase program, with details on the number of shares repurchased and their average prices provided for dates ranging from May 15 to May 22, 2024. Besi, a leading semiconductor assembly equipment supplier, has made this information public in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company supports various high-tech markets, including automotive and solar energy.

