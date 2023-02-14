Beryl Capital Management Now Owns 9.99% of Forest Road Acquisition II (FRXB)

Fintel reports that Beryl Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.50MM shares of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (FRXB). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 21, 2022 they reported 2.29MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 52.72% and an increase in total ownership of 3.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forest Road Acquisition II. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRXB is 0.14%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 31,276K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,192K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRXB by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,635K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 27.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRXB by 47.20% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,532K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRXB by 7.61% over the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 1,491K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,250K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

