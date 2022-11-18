Beryl Capital Discloses Position in Auto Parts Supplier TEN / Tenneco Inc

Fintel reports that Beryl Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Tenneco Inc (TEN). This represents 0.0% of the company.

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide.

Through its four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Pentwater Capital Management LP holds 6,765,000 shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,803,000 shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 5,081,364 shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144,462 shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. holds 2,203,200 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084,800 shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 18.48% over the last quarter.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP holds 2,085,185 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028,282 shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. holds 2,029,157 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,150 shares, representing an increase of 99.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEN by 6,952.13% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenneco Inc. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 9.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Tenneco Inc is 0.1950%, an increase of 15.5839%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 84,761,129 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

