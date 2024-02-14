Bertrandt Q1 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 10.0%

(RTTNews) - Bertrandt reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to 7.92 million euros from 6.24 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.78 euros compared to 0.62 euros. EBIT was 13.46 million euros, up 17.0% from a year ago. Total revenues increased 10.0% to 308.4 million euros in the first quarter of fiscal 2023/2024.

For fiscal 2023/2024, the company expects: an EBIT margin of between 5% and 7%; and a positive cash flow from operating activities.

