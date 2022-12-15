Bertrandt Group FY Profit Rises; Total Revenues Up 18.9%

(RTTNews) - Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) reported that its fiscal 2021/2022 earnings after income taxes increased to 21.13 million euros from 6.91 million euros, previous year. EBIT increased to 41.7 million euros from 20.0 million euros. Operating margin was 4.1 percent compared to 2.4 percent. Total revenues increased by 18.9 percent to 1.01 billion euros.

For fiscal 2022/2023, Bertrandt anticipates an increase in total revenues of 60 to 100 million euros and an EBIT margin of between 4.1 and 7 percent.

