News & Insights

Markets

Bertrandt 9-month Profit Rises; Revenue Up 16%

August 07, 2023 — 04:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bertrandt (BDTG.DE) posted nine-month post-tax earnings of 18.672 million euros compared to 12.035 million euros, previous year. EBIT improved to 32.688 million euros from 28.850 million euros. Bertrandt generated total revenues of 858.227 million euros compared to 739.652 million euros, last year.

The Group said, despite challenging conditions in the reporting period, it benefited from increased demand for engineering services and successful project acquisition. Bertrandt continued to press ahead with internationalisation during the period.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.