Bertrandt 9-month Profit Rises; Revenue Up 16%

(RTTNews) - Bertrandt (BDTG.DE) posted nine-month post-tax earnings of 18.672 million euros compared to 12.035 million euros, previous year. EBIT improved to 32.688 million euros from 28.850 million euros. Bertrandt generated total revenues of 858.227 million euros compared to 739.652 million euros, last year.

The Group said, despite challenging conditions in the reporting period, it benefited from increased demand for engineering services and successful project acquisition. Bertrandt continued to press ahead with internationalisation during the period.

