Bertrand Cozzarolo appointed head of SocGen private banking

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SOGN.PA has appointed Bertrand Cozzarolo to replace the Patrick Follea at the helm of its private banking unit, the French lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

The appointment will be effective as of Feb. 1, the bank said, adding that current unit head Patrick Follea will retire.

The move comes as the bank, France's third largest, is overhauling its management team following the appointment of investment banking boss Slawomir Krupa as chief executive.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

