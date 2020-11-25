Bertelsmann to acquire Simon & Schuster for more than $2 billion - source

Adds strategy context

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann BTGGg.F will acquire U.S. publisher Simon & Schuster from ViacomCBS VIACA.O for more than $2 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bertelsmann, owner of Penguin Random House, outbid Rupert Murdoch's News Corp NWSA.O for the publisher of authors Dan Brown, Hillary Clinton and Stephen King that Viacom put up for sale earlier this year.

Founded in 1835 as a publisher of theological texts, Bertelsmann is today a private media conglomerate that spans magazine, educational and music publishing and controls European TV group RTL RRTL.DE.

CEO Thomas Rabe is restructuring the group to reduce its exposure to declining areas such as printing, has merged its Arvato CRM customer services unit and made a string of smaller technology bets.

The lack of its own public equity that can be deployed as an acquisition 'currency' has constrained Bertelsmann's ability to do large deals, with the Simon & Schuster acquisition its biggest of recent years.

A Bertelsmann spokesman declined to comment.

