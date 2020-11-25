US Markets
VIACA

Bertelsmann to acquire Simon & Schuster for more than $2 billion - source

Contributors
Klaus Lauer Reuters
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

German media group Bertelsmann will acquire U.S. publisher Simon & Schuster from ViacomCBS for more than $2 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann BTGGg.F will acquire U.S. publisher Simon & Schuster from ViacomCBS VIACA.O for more than $2 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Bertelsmann, owner of Penguin Random House, outbid Rupert Murdoch's News Corp NWSA.O for the publisher of authors Dan Brown, Hillary Clinton and Stephen King that Viacom put up for sale earlier this year.

Bertelsmann, founded in 1835 as a publisher of theological texts, is today a private media conglomerate that spans magazine, educational and music publishing and controls European TV group RTL RRTL.DE.

A Bertelsmann spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Douglas Busvine; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Thomas Seythal)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIACA NWSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular