Bertelsmann Sets Long-term Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Bertelsmann (BTG4.F) said it expects revenues to exceed the 20 billion euros mark for the first time in the full year 2022. The company plans to achieve revenues of 24 billion euros, EBITDA of 4 billion euros and Group profits of 2 billion euros by four years from now.

Rolf Hellermann, Bertelsmann's CFO, said: "We have funds of 5 billion to 7 billion euros available for investment through 2025, which we will use to further develop Bertelsmann."

Bertelsmann noted that it has invested around 750 million euros in the first half of 2022 alone. As part of the Boost growth plans, the company will continue to invest heavily in businesses in the years ahead.

