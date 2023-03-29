Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA Now Owns 53.07% of Afya (AFYA)

Fintel reports that Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.85MM shares of Afya Ltd (AFYA). This represents 53.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 23, 2023 they reported 37.92MM shares and 51.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.46% and an increase in total ownership of 1.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.34% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Afya is $18.16. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 67.34% from its latest reported closing price of $10.85.

The projected annual revenue for Afya is $2,688MM, an increase of 15.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Afya. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFYA is 0.28%, a decrease of 9.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.80% to 24,999K shares. The put/call ratio of AFYA is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 3,921K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374K shares, representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 2,433K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,933K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,435K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares, representing a decrease of 31.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 17.30% over the last quarter.

BGAFX - Baron Global Advantage Fund holds 1,159K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing a decrease of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Afya Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

