Bertelsmann Q1 Organic Growth In Revenue At 2.0%; Confirms Full Year Forecast

May 04, 2023 — 03:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bertelsmann (BTG4.F) reported that its first-quarter revenues were 4.8 billion euros, up 5.6 percent year-on-year. Organic growth was 2.0 percent. The company said the main revenue drivers were Penguin Random House, Arvato Group, and Bertelsmann Education Group.

RTL Group's revenues declined by 9.0 percent due to challenging TV advertising markets, especially in Germany.

CFO Rolf Hellermann said: "We've had a good first quarter. For the full year 2023, we continue to expect - before any effects of the planned sale of our Majorel shares - moderate to significant revenue growth and a stable operating result."

