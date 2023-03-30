Bertelsmann posts record revenue, tops 20 bln euro target

Adds detail

March 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Bertelsmann BTGGg.F on Thursday posted record annual revenue, topping its target of 20 billion euros ($21.68 billion), the media, services and education conglomerate said.

Sales grew 8.3% to 20.2 billion euros.

However, its biggest subsidiary, broadcaster RTL Group AUDK.LU, which generates about a third of its profit, reported a fall in core profit, missing expectations, weighed by weak advertising market and streaming losses.

Last October RTL scrapped a plan to sell its controlling stake in French TV group M6 MMTP.PA.

In November, Bertelsmann's Penguin Random House publishing business abandoned a planned $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster after U.S. regulators raised anti-trust concerns.

Those failures have piled pressure on Chief Executive Thomas Rabe, who had earned plaudits for reshaping the family-owned media empire since his appointment in 2012.

($1 = 0.9225 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Tristan Veyet; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com; Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.