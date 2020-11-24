Bertelsmann makes highest bid to acquire Simon & Schuster- FT

Nov 24 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann made the highest bid in an auction for Simon & Schuster, the publishing unit of ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Two people familiar with the process said Bertelsmann offered more than $2 billion, the report said. (https://on.ft.com/3fse6Xo)

ViacomCBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.