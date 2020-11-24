US Markets
Bertelsmann makes highest bid to acquire Simon & Schuster- FT

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

German media group Bertelsmann made the highest bid in an auction for Simon & Schuster, the publishing unit of ViacomCBS Inc, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Two people familiar with the process said Bertelsmann offered more than $2 billion, the report said. (https://on.ft.com/3fse6Xo)

ViacomCBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

