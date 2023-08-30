Bertelsmann H1 Profit Declines; Organic Revenue Growth At 2.3%

(RTTNews) - Bertelsmann reported first-half Group profit of 260 million euros compared to 492 million euros, last year. The company said the reasons included the lower operating result and various restructuring measures, such as the realignment of the publishing division at RTL Deutschland, the realignment of the U.S. business at Penguin Random House, and the gravure site closures at Bertelsmann Marketing Services.

Operating EBITDA was at 1.27 billion euros compared to 1.43 billion euros, last year. BMG, Arvato Group and Bertelsmann Education Group in particular contributed with increases in revenues and earnings.

First half Group revenues increased by 4.5 percent year-on-year to 9.7 billion euros from 9.3 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 2.3 percent.

