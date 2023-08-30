News & Insights

Bertelsmann CEO sees profit in education division doubling

August 30, 2023 — 04:24 am EDT

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of media company Bertelsmann BTGGg.F on Wednesday said he saw profit in the Bertelsmann Education Group doubling to 600 million euros ($651 million) from 300 million euros in the next 2-3 years and sales doubling to 2 billion euros.

In an interview with Reuters, CEO Thomas Rabe said he saw good opportunities for the company to grow in the education sector, including through acquisitions.

($1 = 0.9207 euros)

