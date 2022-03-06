Bertelsmann CEO remains open to RTL-ProSieben tie-up, but not soon

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann BTGGg.F is still open to the idea of merging its RTL AUDK.LU, RRTL.DE unit with ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE, but has no plans to move fast on it, Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told a German weekly.

Luxembourg-based RTL is currently merging its Dutch business with Netherlands-based Talpa Network and similar plans for a tie-up of its French TV subsidiary M6 MMTP.PA with Paris-based TF1 TFFP.PA are underway.

Thomas Rabe told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) that he likely expects antitrust approval for the two deals in summer and October, respectively.

"These are two real test cases. If something like this works in France and in the Netherlands, I don't see any good reason why it shouldn't work in Germany," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

"RTL and ProSiebenSat.1 are both listed companies, so shareholders will ask why it shouldn't be possible in Germany to build a media champion that can compete with U.S. platforms. But we have no intention of approaching ProSiebenSat.1 any time soon."

Rabe in August said he would not rule out getting closer to ProSieben "in the next two or three years", remarks that have been widely interpreted as a prelude to a possible merger.

Rabe also told FAS that Bertelsmann would invest 5 billion to 7 billion euros ($5.5 billion to $7.7 billion) globally by 2025, adding 2021 had been "the strongest year in Bertelsmann's history".

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

