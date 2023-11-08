Bertelsmann 9-month Revenues Rise; Backs FY23 LFL Revenue Growth View

(RTTNews) - German media, services and education company Bertelsmann SE reported Wednesday that its nine-month Group revenues increased 1.9 percent to 14.6 billion euros from last year's 14.4 billion euros.

Organic growth amounted to 0.8 percent. The main contributors were Penguin Random House, BMG, the Arvato Group's services businesses and the Bertelsmann Education Group.

In the period, RTL Group revenues fell 6.9 percent, mainly due to a significantly weaker advertising market environment and lower revenues in the production business.

Looking ahead, Rolf Hellermann, Chief Financial Officer of Bertelsmann, said, "Overall, we expect a positive business performance for the full year 2023. On a like-for-like basis, we continue to expect a moderate increase in Group revenues and a stable operating result overall. Due to the absence of Majorel's contribution to the Group's revenues and operating result as of November, following the sale of our shareholding, we expect revenues to remain stable year-on-year, and operating EBITDA to decline slightly."

Further, Bertelsmann said it will invest 5 to 7 billion euros by 2026 to take its businesses to an even higher revenue and earnings level.

