Bertelsmann: plans to appeal ruling on Penguin Random House book merger

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann SE & Co BTGGg.F, owner of Penguin Random House, said on Tuesday it would appeal a ruling by a U.S. court against a planned merger of Penguin and rival Simon & Schuster.

"A merger would be good for competition," said Bertelsmann Chief Executive Thomas Rabe in a statement, adding: "We will be filing a motion to appeal with the D.C. Court of Appeals."

