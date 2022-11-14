Bershire Hathaway dissolves stake in P&G, takes stake in TSMC

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N dissolved its stake in personal products maker Procter & Gamble Co PG.Nand added a stake in tech firm Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TWin the third quarter, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

