Bershire Hathaway dissolves stake in P&G, takes stake in TSMC

Credit: REUTERS/TIMOTHY AEPPEL

November 14, 2022 — 04:18 pm EST

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N dissolved its stake in personal products maker Procter & Gamble Co PG.Nand added a stake in tech firm Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TWin the third quarter, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

