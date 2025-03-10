BERRY PETROLEUM Earnings Preview: Recent $BRY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BERRY PETROLEUM ($BRY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $175,403,336 and earnings of $0.15 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BERRY PETROLEUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of BERRY PETROLEUM stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,334,610 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,771,939
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 3,289,349 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,585,011
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,070,022 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,419,190
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,024,921 shares (+485.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,232,923
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 784,842 shares (+82.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,241,397
- SOUTH DAKOTA INVESTMENT COUNCIL added 781,562 shares (+66.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,227,851
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 756,064 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,122,544
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.