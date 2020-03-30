Berry Petroleum (BRY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Berry Petroleum (BRY) closed at $2.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent upstream energy company had lost 63.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 34.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 14.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BRY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BRY is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164.15 million, up 114.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $618.20 million, which would represent changes of -14.07% and +10.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BRY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.14% lower within the past month. BRY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRY has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.63, which means BRY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

