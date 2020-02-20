Berry Petroleum (BRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Berry Petroleum (BRY) closed at $7.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent upstream energy company had lost 2.99% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.5% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BRY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 26, 2020. In that report, analysts expect BRY to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $174.30 million, down 37.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% higher within the past month. BRY is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note BRY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.35, so we one might conclude that BRY is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BRY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

