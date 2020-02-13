Berry Petroleum (BRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Berry Petroleum (BRY) closed at $7.69, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent upstream energy company had lost 8.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.63% in that time.

BRY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 26, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, down 2.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $174.30 million, down 37.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% higher. BRY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BRY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.11, which means BRY is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, BRY's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

