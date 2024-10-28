Berry Global upgraded to Buy from Hold at Spin-Off Research

Spin-Off Research analyst Joseph Cornell upgraded Berry Global (BERY) to Buy from Hold with a $74.80 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BERY:
- Glatfelter shareholders approve proposals related to Berry Global deal
- Glatfelter shareholders approve proposals related to merger of Berry business
- Berry Global, Glatfelter provide update on HHNF spin-off and merger completion
- Berry Global and Glatfelter announce record date for spin-off
- Berry Global price target raised to $74 from $68 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.