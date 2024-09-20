Berry Global Unveils Chameleon for Quick Low-Cost Customization

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY recently unveiled the Chameleon bottle designed specifically for personal care, homecare and healthcare markets.



BERY’s Chameleon bottle is made from polyethylene or polypropylene material, which is recyclable. It features a unique textured base section that is offered in 10 standard versions. Customers can design the bottle with custom finishes with an easy quick-change tooling process. The neck of the bottle can be adapted for various closures, sprays or pumps, thereby enhancing customization. Customers can choose colors per their preference and enjoy a large area for printing or labeling. With low minimum order quantities starting at just 10,000 units, the BERY solution allows for fast, cost-effective and eye-catching packaging.



Berry also offers a comprehensive design solution by providing bottle design prototypes, 3D printing services, in-house artwork creation and on-site silk screen printing.

BERY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Berry Global is benefiting from strength in the Consumer Packaging North America segment. Investments in the latest equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity also bode well. Cost-reduction actions, including structural plant closures and labor management, are expected to aid the margin performance.



BERY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the year-to-date period, the company’s shares have gained 10.5% compared with the industry’s 23.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It is experiencing weakness in its Consumer Packaging International unit due to reduced selling prices arising from the pass-through of lower resin prices. Softness in North American transportation and shrink film markets are affecting the Flexibles unit’s performance.

