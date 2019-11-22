Berry Global Shares Picking Up Steam After Quarterly Report?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) may be picking up steam, after reporting a strong fourth quarter. The Plastics maker reported a 47% rise in net sales to $3.02 billion, while adjusted earnings per share rose to 90 cent, easily topping the 74 cents modeled by analysts. Free cash flow rose 26% to $480 million. In July, the company completed the acquisition of RPC Group Plc, for $6.3 billion, including expenses. RPC, a plastic product design and engineering company, serves packaging and select non-packaging markets, through 189 sites in 34 countries.

Berry's Chairman and CEO, Tom Salmon called Fiscal 2019 "a transformative year for Berry, marked by the successful completion of the RPC acquisition," further adding, "We expect our Consumer Packaging business will continue to grow and our Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene, & Specialties segments, will return to positive volumes in fiscal 2020."

The company reaffirmed fiscal 2020 guidance for cash flow from operations of about $1.4 billion and free cash flow of $800 million, higher than respective FY19 numbers of $1.2 billion, and $764 million.

The stock finished Thursday's trade up 10.91% to close at $46.46, on extraordinary volume of 4.48 million shares. On a normal day, about 1 million shares of Berry Global change hands. The stock price is still 21% off its 52-week high of $59.16 reached in May.

